© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Non-Fungible Token Of Disaster Girl Meme Sells For $430,000

Published April 30, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congrats to Zoe Roth. People on the internet know her as disaster girl. In a famous picture, a kid gives the camera a knowing look as a house burns in the background. Truth is, her dad took that picture of a firefighters training drill, but people have shared it for years. Now, as she graduates college, Roth auctioned off the rights to the picture, a non-fungible token that sold for $430,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now