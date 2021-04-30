12-Year-Old Boy Puts His Free Time During The Pandemic To Good Use

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some of us have taken up knitting or bread making - so much bread making. Mike Wimmer decided to take a few extra classes with the time he had on his hands during the pandemic. Now he's going to graduate from high school and college in the same week. And get this - he is 12 years old. Wimmer says he did the math and figured he could graduate from both schools at the same time. Those calculations are good. He says entrepreneurship and robots are his real passion.