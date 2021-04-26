© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
What Do You Call A Group Of Black Holes In The Cosmos?

Published April 26, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There are gaggles of geese and murders of crows, but what do you call a bunch of black holes in the cosmos? Astronomers found dozens of black holes looming around a cluster of stars. And as part of a newly coined, quote, "Black Hole Week," NASA crowdsourced that question on Twitter. The suggestions rolled in - a crush, a mosh pit, a silence, a scream. It is tough. What's the plural for an enigma? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

