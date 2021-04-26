© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Guys Named Josh Battle It Out In Nebraska For Rights To The Name

Published April 26, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds of people traveled from across the country to a park in Lincoln, Neb. And they were all named Josh. Josh Swain challenged all to a giant fight with pool noodles over rights to the name. Here's the sound of the chaos.

(SOUNDBITE OF POOL NOODLE FIGHT)

INSKEEP: I'm not going to say just joshing because The Guardian headline already did. The pool noodle fight was won by 5-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

