© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Closed During The Pandemic, English Bookstores And Libraries Reopen

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Did you decide you'd read more books during COVID? Stuck at home, many of us did - if we could find books, that is. In England, bookstores and libraries were closed for the last year. They have finally opened back up, and book sales have jumped by a third. One bookstore owner told The Guardian newspaper, we've had people trying to smell the books through their masks and perfectly respectable middle-aged people acting like kids in a sweet shop. Sounds about right. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now