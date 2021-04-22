Property Owner Calls Police After Couple Tries To Get Married There

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Florida couple found the perfect spot for their wedding - a 16,000-square-foot estate featuring a pool with a waterfall. Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited people to come to the Wilson estate. Sadly, the property belongs to Nathan Finkel, who doesn't do weddings. The couple told Mr. Finkel it was God's message they should marry at his house. But Finkel sent his own message to police, who had the wedding party leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.