© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYC's Latest Vaccination Site: American Museum Of Natural History

Published April 21, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A heads-up for New Yorkers who need COVID vaccinations. On Friday, the American Museum of Natural History will turn into a vaccination site where you can get your shot beneath the 94-foot-long model of a blue whale. Carry-ons and backpacks are banned, which means you will not have an opportunity to steal the whale. But the museum will give you a free reentry voucher with your vaccine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now