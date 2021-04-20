© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Step Inside This New Mexico House And Enter Deep Space

Published April 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's a house for sale in Albuquerque, N.M. Unassuming on the outside, step inside, and you're in a whole different atmosphere. Marten Griego painted one of his walls like the edge of a cave that looks out onto space. Griego also put together another wall resembling a spaceship, same with the fireplace. Here's what he told local TV.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTEN GRIEGO: When you are creative within yourself, you don't have any rules. You don't have any guidelines.

MARTIN: I mean, why work from home when you can work from space? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

