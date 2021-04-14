© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Camel Posted For Sale On Craigslist Is April Fools' Joke

Published April 14, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rachel Kurzius of WAMU spotted a great deal on Craigslist - $2,500 for a camel. She texted the number because who wouldn't? But the guy who answered said he had no camel. Michael, a college student, had been receiving many calls, even heard from somebody who said they represented a zoo, and finally learned his girlfriend posted the ad as an April Fools' joke. He's already thinking of how to get back at her next year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

