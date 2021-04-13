© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anthony Neuer Makes Professional Bowlers Association Tour History

Published April 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pro Bowler Anthony Neuer did something not seen on TV in 30 years. He faced a 7-10 split - two pins left standing, the two farthest apart - and knocked them both down.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROB STONE: Come on, kid. Do it. Oh, he did it.

INSKEEP: The pin on the right bounced around and hit the pin on the left.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STONE: He did it. My goodness, the ginger assassin just dropped a 7-10. You bet, kid.

INSKEEP: Ginger assassin, we salute you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now