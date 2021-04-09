Guy Winch: How Can We Maintain Healthy Boundaries Between Our Work And Personal Time?

Part 1 of theTED Radio HourepisodeRevitalize

Many of us are feeling weary and exhausted all the time. Psychologist Guy Winch shares ways we can both prevent and recover from the all-too-common experience of burnout.

About Guy Winch

Guy Winch is a licensed psychologist whose practice focuses on improving his patients' everyday mental health. He has written several books on emotional well-being, including Emotional First Aid: Healing Rejection, Guilt, Failure, and Other Everyday Hurts.

In 2020, Winch also partnered with TED to launch Dear Guy, a science-based advice column for the TED Ideas blog. He co-hosts the Dear Therapists podcast with TED speaker Lori Gottlieb.

Winch received his M.A. in Psychology and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from New York University.

