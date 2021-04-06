© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
COMIC: Teaching Preschoolers While Masked Up During The Pandemic

By LA Johnson
Published April 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Maria Lemire, a preschool teacher in the East Village, New York City, on the challenges of early childhood education during the pandemic.

Episode 3

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

"It's been really difficult. There has been so much uncertainty and loss. I lost my grandmother to COVID. I couldn't go see her. We all carry this weight."
/
/
"I'm still concerned about my safety, but I am really worried about having to wear a mask at school every day."
/
/
"See, I teach 2- and 3-year-olds, so oral language development is critical. Not only hearing the words, but seeing the words being made by the mouth ..."
/
/
"It's up to us as teachers to really e-nun-ci-ate and talk about what's going on under our mask. To show with our hands what our mouth is doing during a certain vowel or letter."
/
/
"And a huge part of this developmental stage is social-emotional learning — being able to read faces, express emotions and pay attention to other faces."
/
/
"We started using a mood meter so kids can look at their face in the mirror. They can think about which feeling resonates with them the most right now."
/
/
"Social distancing doesn't really happen at this age. They naturally want to share. We talk about our bodies sharing space."
/
/
They all get their own supplies, but some things are more communal — like books. We're trying not to say, "No sharing," but trying to let them know the spaces where they can.
/
/
"My students are resilient and they have adapted. When the days are tough, my students inspire me to keep showing up."
/
/

