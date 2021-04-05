© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Medicaid Fight In Missouri Heats Up

By Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
Published April 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT

Last year, Missouri voters added Medicaid expansion to the state constitution through a ballot measure. But there's a major hiccup: the GOP-controlled legislature refuses to fund expanded coverage.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
