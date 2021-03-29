© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The CDC Will Extend Ban On Evictions Until June 30

By Chris Arnold
Published March 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT

With 8 million Americans behind on their rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending an order aimed at preventing evictions through June.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
See stories by Chris Arnold
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now