Not My Job: We Quiz The Writer Of 'One Night In Miami' On One Knight In Miami

Published March 27, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT
Kemp Powers at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, Calif., on Aug. 1, 2019.

Not long ago, Kemp Powers was a working journalist with an idea for a play, based on a real life event back in the 1960s. That play, One Night in Miami, became a huge success, and was made into a movie directed by Regina King. Powers also recently co-directed the new Pixar Movie Soul.

Since he's clearly an expert on nights in Miami, we've invited Powers to play a game called "One actual knight in Miami." Three questions about Sir Barry Gibb, a founder of the Bee Gees, who lives in Miami.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

