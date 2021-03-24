© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest AstraZeneca Report Supports Effectiveness Of COVID Vaccine

By Scott Hensley,
Vanessa Romo
Published March 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT
A patient gets the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday in London.
A patient gets the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday in London.

Updated March 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM ET

AstraZeneca's latest data analysis affirms effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and is roughly in line with the results released Monday.

The latest analysis finds the vaccine to be 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. These results are very close to the results that came out at the beginning of the week: 79% vaccine efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.

An independent monitoring board raised questions about the company's release Monday — a day after the company announced that the higher efficacy rate-- saying it didn't include more up-to-date cases that were available.

Other scientists, including White House COVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the company knew that 79% figure might be an overstatement because it was based on outdated data.

"This is really what you call an unforced error because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine," Fauci said, speaking on Tuesday on Good Morning America.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board called on AstraZeneca to recalculate their numbers using information based on where the company's trial stood in March when there were more COVID cases included in the study, rather than the earlier report based on February's statistics.

The updated analysis includes 49 more cases of COVID-19 than the Monday analysis, which drew down the efficacy rates of the vaccine by 3%.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Scott Hensley
See stories by Scott Hensley
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now