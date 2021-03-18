DeSantis Details Civics Curriculum That Will Exclude Critical Race Theory

The American Revolution, Abraham Lincoln, the Cold War, yes. Critical race theory, no.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday outlined what he thought were acceptable topics to be taught in civics curriculum that he said would get a $106 million boost through the federal CARES Act.

Under the Republican governor’s proposal to the Legislature, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus. Training would come from civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning.

Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service.

DeSantis was specific that the curriculum would not include critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influences politics, culture and the law. The governor refered to the academic theory as an "unsanctioned narrative"

“Our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Naples.

“Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

Information from The Florida Channel was used in this report.