Government Borrowing Doesn't Mean What It Used To

By Mary Childs
Published March 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

The U.S. government will borrow all of the money used to pay for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. That kind of borrowing used to set off major alarms with economists. Now? Not so much.

Mary Childs
Mary Childs (she/her) is a co-host and correspondent for NPR's Planet Money podcast. Before joining the team in 2019, she was a senior reporter at Barron's magazine, where she covered the alternatives industry, the bond market and capitalism. Before that, she worked at theFinancial Times and Bloomberg News. She's written about the pioneering of new asset classes like time, billionaire's proposals to solve inequality and diversity and discrimination in the finance industry. Before all that, she was also a Watson Fellow, spending a year traveling the world painting portraits. She graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, with a degree in business journalism and an honors thesis comparing the use and significance of media sting operations in the U.S. and India.
