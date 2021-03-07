© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Anibal Gomez, 78: Edith Piaf's 'Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien'

Published March 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST
Anibal Gomez.
More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

"[Non,] je ne regrette rien" by Edith Piaf was one of Anibal's favorite songs. It represented his philosophy on life: never regretting any of the choices that he made, even if those choices led to the end of his 30-year marriage and turbulence in his professional life. He lived the way he wanted to and that gives us great peace of mind.

The song reminds us of a philosophy on life that is different from ours, but still deserves to be honored. —Cristina Gomez, daughter

