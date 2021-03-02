© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Vernon Jordan, Power Broker And Former Presidential Advisor, Dies At 85

By Karen Grigsby Bates
Published March 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST

Vernon Jordan, for years an influential power broker in Washington and a close advisor to former President Bill Clinton, has died at 85.

Karen Grigsby Bates
Karen Grigsby Bates is the Senior Correspondent for Code Switch, a podcast that reports on race and ethnicity.
