Users Report 'Drunken' Roombas After Software Update

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you wandering the house aimlessly feeling like you're going in circles, barely even functioning? Well, you might be burned out, or you might be a Roomba. The robotic vacuums got a software update, and Roomba owners say the machines seem drunk. They're hitting furniture and struggling to find their charging stations. The Verge reports it could take weeks to fix. Until then, give your vacuum some time off. We all need it. Happy Friday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.