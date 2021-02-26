© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hidden Message On Iconic 'The Scream' Painting Could Be From Artist Himself

Published February 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Experts have long wondered who scribbled on Edvard Munch's classic painting "The Scream." The faintly penciled words on the canvas translate to, could only have been painted by a madman. Turns out the graffitists was most likely Munch himself. Experts say the handwriting checks out. It's probably a shot at critics who questioned his mental state after laying eyes on the painting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

