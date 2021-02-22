© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why 1 Utah School District Is Embracing A Virtual Future

KUER 90.1 | By Jon Reed
Published February 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST

Many pandemic weary families can't wait to get back to in-person school. But a Utah district is expanding its online offerings next year because some students thrive in virtual learning environments.

Copyright 2021 KUER 90.1

Tags

All Things Considered
Jon Reed
Jon came to KUER by way of Los Angeles, where he was a freelance reporter and production assistant for NPR member station KCRW. He received a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. Prior to reporting, he spent six years in the film industry as an editor and post production coordinator, and worked on everything from Hollywood blockbusters to independent documentaries. He mostly preferred the latter, until the slow gravitational pull of public radio drew him away altogether. At KUER, he covers a little bit of everything, paying special attention to quality of life issues and the economy.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now