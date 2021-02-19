© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Remembering U-Roy, Jamaican Dancehall Icon

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published February 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST

The iconic dancehall musician U-Roy has died at age 78. The DJ and vocalist known as "The Originator" had a massive impact on Jamaican music, and was also viewed as a crucial forebear to rap.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
