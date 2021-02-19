© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's Rover Perseverance Safely Lands On Mars

By Joe Palca
Published February 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

NASA's six-wheeled rover landed successfully on Mars yesterday. NPR's Joe Palca talks about the descent and landing, and what's next for the mission.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Joe Palca
Joe Palca is a science correspondent for NPR. Since joining NPR in 1992, Palca has covered a range of science topics — everything from biomedical research to astronomy. He is currently focused on the eponymous series, "Joe's Big Idea." Stories in the series explore the minds and motivations of scientists and inventors. Palca is also the founder of NPR Scicommers – A science communication collective.
See stories by Joe Palca
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now