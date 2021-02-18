Study: Drive-Thru Clinics Safest, Most Efficient Method For Mass Vaccination

Researchers in Oklahoma looked at swine flu vaccine data to find the best way to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

The answer appears to be the way most vaccines are being done in Florida: drive-thru clinics.

Scientists from Oklahoma State University and Vanderlande Industries used data from the swine flu crisis to model a pathway for safer, more efficient coronavirus vaccinations.

“A vaccine is a vaccine,” said Sunderesh Heragu, on of the study’s authors. For our modeling purposes, it doesn't matter whether it's a vaccine for H1N1, or whether it's a Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.”

Heragu says drive-thru clinics in the parking lots of large retail stores and stadiums makes it feasible to administer 350 million vaccinations in 100 days, 200 million more than President Joe Biden pledged.

So, in one stadium parking lot, with five tents, you can vaccinate 1,000 people per hour. In an 8-10-hour period, that’s 10,000 vaccinations per day, per site. There are 20 cities with a population of 750,000 or more. There are 350 cities with a population of 100,000-750,000.

Of course, this is assuming it’s a 7-day-a-week operation, there are enough supplies, there are enough nurses and people to administer vaccines, and that adequate freezer storage is provided for the vaccines.

"As policymakers address how to bolster mass vaccinations for COVID-19, drive-through vaccination sites offer a means to inoculate people faster and with less waiting and confusion as compared to other mass vaccination approaches. This could readily be done in literally every single community, transforming the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.” -Authors of “Lessons from Modeling and Running the World′s Largest Drive-Through, Mass Vaccination Clinic."

Herugu says drive-thru vaccination is quicker, safer, and less confusing. Plus, it’s just more convenient for the average person used to commuting to work or grabbing fast food.

"I think people kind of prefer, you know, being their car because they're used to it already. You know, that's how they get their breakfast sometimes and order coffee, or do their dry cleaning."

He notes that walk up clinics should not be eliminated entirely. People with certain disabilities - or who take public transportation - rely on those to get vaccinated.

