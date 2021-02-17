© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Power Outages Continue As Texas Electric Grid Struggles Through Cold Snap

By Mose Buchele
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST

For a third day, the Texas power grid continues to strain under a deep freeze. Millions of homes and businesses are without electricity.

