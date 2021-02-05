© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Matthew Walker: Why Is It Essential To Make Time For Sleep?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie Monteleone
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode It Takes Time

Sleep is crucial for our health — and there are alarming consequences when we don't get enough. Matthew Walker explores the many benefits of a full night of sleep, and how to make sleep a priority.

About Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, where he serves as the director of the Center for Human Sleep Science. He is the author of Why We Sleep, a book explaining the impact of sleep on human health and disease, and he is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences. He has also shared his research on the TED original series Sleeping with Science.

Walker received his PhD in Neurophysiology from the Medical Research Council in London, where his research was funded by the Medical Research Council Neurochemical Pathology Unit, and his bachelor's degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now