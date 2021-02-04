Olympic Handbook Details Restrictions For Games During Pandemic
Olympics organizers have released preliminary rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at this summer's games. Among the changes: no cheering and high fives.
Copyright 2021 NPR
