© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City Chiefs' Barber Tests Positive For COVID-19

Published February 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST

ESPN reports about 20 players and staff were waiting for haircuts when their barber learned of a positive coronvirus test. Two players have been isolated as close contacts.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.