© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cecilia Gentili On The repeal Of N.Y.'s 'Walking While Trans' Anti-Loitering Law

Published February 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with LGBTQ activist Cecilia Gentili about the repeal of New York's "walking while trans" anti-loitering law.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.