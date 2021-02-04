Cecilia Gentili On The repeal Of N.Y.'s 'Walking While Trans' Anti-Loitering Law
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with LGBTQ activist Cecilia Gentili about the repeal of New York's "walking while trans" anti-loitering law.
Copyright 2021 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with LGBTQ activist Cecilia Gentili about the repeal of New York's "walking while trans" anti-loitering law.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.