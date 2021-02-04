© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
British Broadcast Regulator Cancels License For Chinese Government's News Channel

By Frank Langfitt
Published February 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

The British broadcast regulator has canceled the broadcast license for CGTN, the Chinese government's international English language news channel.

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
