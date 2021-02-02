© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why Trump's Lawyers Say He Can't Be Tried For Incitement Of Insurrection

By Ryan Lucas
Published February 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers say he cannot be tried by the Senate for incitement of insurrection because he is no longer in office.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
