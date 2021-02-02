Why Trump's Lawyers Say He Can't Be Tried For Incitement Of Insurrection
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers say he cannot be tried by the Senate for incitement of insurrection because he is no longer in office.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.