South Florida Raid Leaves 2 FBI Agents Dead, Others Wounded
Two FBI agents were killed and at least three others were wounded in south Florida while serving an arrest warrant for a man suspected of child pornography possession.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Two FBI agents were killed and at least three others were wounded in south Florida while serving an arrest warrant for a man suspected of child pornography possession.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.