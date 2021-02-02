Morning News Brief
President Biden plans to sign executive actions on immigration. To stem COVID-19 cases, Japan may continue banning foreign nationals from entering. And, a jailed Putin critic returns to court Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 NPR
