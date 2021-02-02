Fan Finally Cuts His Hair After Cleveland Browns' Winning Season
Browns' season ticket holder Jeff Panovich will donate his epic ponytail to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Browns' season ticket holder Jeff Panovich will donate his epic ponytail to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.