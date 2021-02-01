A Farm Has A Unique Way To Make Your Remote Meeting More Fun
Cronkshaw Fold Farm in England will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting gathering. Since the start of the pandemic, the farm has made almost $70,000.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Cronkshaw Fold Farm in England will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting gathering. Since the start of the pandemic, the farm has made almost $70,000.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.