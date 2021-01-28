Michigan Firefighters Set Out To Rescue Goose Stranded On River
The rescuers crawled out on the icy river and discovered a very life-like hunting decoy. The fire chief in Monroe Township said it was a good training session.
Copyright 2021 NPR
