© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP Sen. Rob Portman On The Future Of The Republican Party

By Susan Davis
Published January 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is not seeking reelection in 2022, speaks with NPR about the future of the GOP and prospects for bipartisanship in the post-Trump era.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.