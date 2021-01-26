Sea Shanties, 18th Century Sailing Chants, Are Back In Style
The U.S. Navy Band has joined in the sea-shanty-pop-culture-fusion with a salty, weathered rendition of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
Copyright 2021 NPR
The U.S. Navy Band has joined in the sea-shanty-pop-culture-fusion with a salty, weathered rendition of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.