COVID-19 Deaths Draw Comparisons To Other Tragic Death Tolls
In the U.S., deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed the toll of American deaths from World War II. But comparing death tolls is morally fraught, and oversimplifies history.
Copyright 2021 NPR
In the U.S., deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed the toll of American deaths from World War II. But comparing death tolls is morally fraught, and oversimplifies history.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.