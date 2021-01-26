90-Year-Old Auschwitz Survivor Shares Her Story
Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, we hear from Ruth Cohen, an Auschwitz survivor, about her message to young people about the importance of the phrase: never forget.
Copyright 2021 NPR
