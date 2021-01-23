TV Movie Review: Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
The new movie, Salt-N-Pepa, is about one of the first and most successful all-female rap groups. The film was executive produced by Queen Latifah and directed by Mario Van Peebles.
Copyright 2021 NPR
