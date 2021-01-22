© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Mass Vaccination Efforts Thrust Pharmacies To Center Of COVID-19 Fight

By Yuki Noguchi
Published January 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST

With mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway, pharmacies have a critical public health role. But limited supply and uneven state and federal rules make it hard to tell the public what to expect.

Yuki Noguchi
