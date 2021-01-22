© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Japan Insists Tokyo Olympic Games Will Take Place Despite Pandemic Uncertainty

By Anthony Kuhn
Published January 22, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST

Japan says the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in 151 days, even with much of the country in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.