100 Million Shots In 100 Days: Is Biden's COVID-19 Vaccination Goal Achievable?
President Biden's goal is 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days. Health experts say it sounds ambitious, but it is within reach.
Copyright 2021 NPR
President Biden's goal is 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days. Health experts say it sounds ambitious, but it is within reach.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.