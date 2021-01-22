© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
100 Million Shots In 100 Days: Is Biden's COVID-19 Vaccination Goal Achievable?

By Pien Huang
Published January 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST

President Biden's goal is 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days. Health experts say it sounds ambitious, but it is within reach.

