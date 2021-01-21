What's Ahead For QAnon After Biden's Inauguration?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Will Sommer of The Daily Beastabout the sentiments among QAnon conspiracy believers after the inauguration of President Biden.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.