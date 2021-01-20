© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events, Starting At 11 a.m.

Trump Leaves White House, Biden Prepares For Swearing In

By Tamara Keith
Noel KingScott Detrow
Published January 20, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST

When President Trump left Washington aboard Air Force One, he only had a few hours left in office. At noon, he will again be a private citizen when President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

Morning Edition
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a political correspondent for NPR. He covers the 2020 presidential campaign and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
