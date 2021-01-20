Newly Elected GOP Congresswoman On Biden's Presidential Agenda
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with newly elected Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., about President Biden's speech and what parts of his agenda she can get behind.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.