Morning News Brief
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation's 46th president. President Trump will not participate in the inauguration. Scientists worry a variant of COVID-19 is contributing to California's surge.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.